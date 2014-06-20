Victoria Beckham reveals first date dress on Twitter

Follow us on Twitter: @y7lifestyle

Victoria Beckham has shared a photograph of the dress she wore on her first date with then-future husband David.



The 40-year-old posted a photo on Twitter of the super-short orange suede belted dress - one the tres chic designer wouldn’t be caught dead in these days!

Victoria and David’s first date occurred in 1997 after the pair met at a football charity match. The future Mrs. Beckham has reportedly said of the meeting that not being a football fan, she didn’t actually know who David was.

Dubbed ‘Posh and Becks’ by the media after their engagement in 1998, they married in '99 and, four gorgeous kids later, the rest is history.

Dedicated Spice Girls fans – like Emma Stone – might recognise the mini dress from the pop outfit’s late-1990s promo material.

We never expected the megastar mother-of-four would be sentimental enough to keep dresses for memory's sake - especially considering the sheer volume of clothing she must have crammed into her wardrobe (which must be the size of a shipping container or two).

During the same stroll down memory lane, VB came across the “stretchy pregnant dress” she wore when pregnant with Brooklyn, who’s now 15.

She also uncovered the Marc Jacobs assymmetric heart dress she wore to the CDFA Awards in 2008.

