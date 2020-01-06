The USMNT may not be holding camp in Qatar anymore, but why was it going in the first place?

The USMNT's planned January camp in Qatar was moved to Florida over security concerns amid boiling tension in the region. (Photo by Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images).

On Sunday, the United States men’s national team was supposed to open its annual January training camp for its many North American-based players who are out of season. Only this year, instead of Southern California, where it had been for decades, it was supposed to be in Qatar.

The USMNT would hardly have been alone there. Several European club teams are spending part of their winter breaks in the tiny Gulf oil state as well, getting ready for the second half of their seasons in training camps. And from a soccer perspective, it makes sense. The weather is reliably good and the facilities are top-notch. Besides, the presence of other teams makes for the easy scheduling of scrimmages and friendlies – the U.S. was slated to play against American head coach Jesse Marsch’s Red Bull Salzburg.

For the Americans, there would have been the added benefit of beginning to prepare for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, even though it’s almost three years away, by becoming more familiar with the facilities and conditions ahead of the start of qualifying this year.

In the end, it didn’t happen. On Friday, U.S. Soccer announced that it was relocating the camp to Florida because of the escalating standoff between the United States and Iran, inflamed further by the drone strike killing of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in Iraq.

But that doesn’t take away the sense that going to Qatar was problematic in the first place. Sure, lots of soccer teams go, but when they do, it strengthens Qatar’s sportswashing – buffing up its international image through elite sports – of its long record of mistreating migrant workers, the gay community and women.

For the USMNT, there’s the added wrinkle that its presence tacitly validates a World Cup that was likely stolen from the United States through bribery, something even FIFA itself seems to have accidentally conceded. And while it isn’t going in the end, the factors that caused the USA to reconsider weren’t human rights concerns.

Other clubs are going regardless, and are rightly being taken to task over it.

Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani (center) and Qatar hosted the 2019 FIFA Club World Cup, which Liverpool won last month. (Photo by Mohammed Dabbous/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) More

Bayern Munich has longstanding ties and sponsorships with Qatar and is training there for a 10th time this month. Its fans have protested on several occasions. Once, they raised a banner during a game showing two club executives talking about “fantastic training conditions” while workers were whipped in the background, according to the Deutsche Welle news agency.

Longtime club president Uli Hoeness, who was recently replaced, once stated simply that Bayern couldn’t afford to turn away Qatar’s money if it wanted to stay competitive. The club maintains that it’s addressed the human rights issues with Qatar and that things have improved.

But for Bayern’s fans, it hasn’t been enough. “It should be self-evident that Bayern Munich, as a prominent flagship club, should clearly and unmistakably acknowledge human rights,” the Munich’s Red Pride fan group told DW. “Unfortunately, the club’s engagement with Qatar shows that the opposite is true.”

Last month, European champion Liverpool took a different approach. It had no choice in traveling to Qatar for the Club World Cup – just as four Spanish clubs will compete, unenthusiastically, in an expanded Supercopa de Espana in Saudi Arabia this coming week. But when the subject of the Gulf state’s human rights record was brought up, manager Jurgen Klopp, who has been outspoken about his political views in the past, stopped well short of criticizing the hosts or entertaining notions of a boycott.

“Organizers have to think about these things, not the athletes,” Klopp said. “When sportsmen have to decide to be part of a competition, it’s not right. I have an opinion on football but this is a real serious thing to talk about I think and the answers should come from people who know more about it.