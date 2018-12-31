Ricky Martin’s New Year baby joy

Ricky Martin and husband Jwan Yosef are starting 2019 in the most beautiful way; with a new baby.

The couple – who already share twins Valentino and Matteo – introduced the world to their family’s newest addition via Instagram.

Ricky and Jwan have welcomed a gorgeous baby girl into their family. Photo: Getty More

“We are beyond happy to announce that we have become parents to a beautiful and healthy baby girl, Lucia Martin-Yosef,” Jwan wrote alongside a photo of their baby girl.

“It has been a special time for us and we can’t wait to see where this stellar baby will take us. Both her beautiful brothers and me and Ricky have fallen in love with Lucia”.





Ricky and Jwan married in 2017 after first crossing paths thanks to Instagram.

“I met my fiance on Instagram. I am an art collector and he’s an artist,” Ricky told radio host Andy Cohen just before their wedding.

“I’m scrolling and I see this beautiful piece of art … I wrote to him and we were talking [exchanging messages] for, like, six months without me hearing his voice. We talked about art, nothing sexy … He used to live in London. I went to London and I met him.”

