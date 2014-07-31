Lorna Jane Clarkson: What Australia's self-made millionaire did next

Photography: Jason Zambelli
Walk into any gym or yoga studio around Australia and you'll likely see women wearing gear emblazoned with a name synonymous with an active lifestyle: Lorna Jane.
Meet her and it's not hard to see the woman behind the brand is the walking embodiment of the company's mantra, "Move, Nourish, Believe". Lorna Jane Clarkson, 49, who started out making leotards for students in her aerobics class, has turned her labour of love into a fitness empire. She now boasts 155 stores worldwide, 26,000 Twitter followers and an estimated worth of $50 million. Now, with a US invasion well underway, the Brisbane local is turning her attention to food and has launched her first cookbook, Nourish: The Fit Woman's Cookbook.
With a focus on her three-tiered way of life, the fitness guru is on a mission to inspire women to ditch fad diets and nourish their bodies with quality, wholesome food. As the cover star of Prevention's Food Issue, she shares her philosophy on nutrition, her wellness secrets and how she turned her dreams into a very successful reality.
You've had such a successful career in the fitness industry. Why did you decide to branch out and launch a cookbook?
Active living is my philosophy and I try to support that with my daily mantra of "Move, Nourish, Believe". I thought it was really time to focus on individual components. Nourish is such a huge part of how we feel every day and it's something that I'm constantly asked about on social media. The whole feeling behind our brand is to listen to our customers and give them what they want. So we did.
So what's your food philosophy?
What you eat gives you the energy and fuel to live an amazing life. You can't think, do or be at your best if you don't feed yourself well first. Forget about dieting. We're brought up in this culture of dieting where you're either on a diet, coming off a diet, or feeling bad because you're not on a diet. There's this whole culture of quick fixes but approach it from a different way. Think about nourishing your body and giving your body what it needs to be at its best. It's not about counting kilojoules. You don't have to apologise with healthy food--you can still be creative and make it amazing.
What's an average day in your diet?
I try to eat for what I have on in the day. If I've got a busy day, I'll have a really big breakfast so I'm full of energy. I always start the day with a glass of coconut water, lemon juice and cayenne pepper and half-filled with hot water--it's amazing and really gets your body going. Breakfast is usually oats or eggs; and then morning tea, depending if I've been weight-training, will be a smoothie with some protein in it.
I love a good energy bar. I've always got bliss balls in the freezer--I keep my treats in the freezer so they have to defrost before I eat them. Lunch and dinner are usually protein and vegetables. I always try to make it really colourful. So if I've had capsicum and broccoli for lunch, then I'll try and have fennel and radish and sweet potato for dinner.
Are you much of a home cook?
Sunday is the day I do that. I always double batch everything. Right now in my freezer I have individual serves of homemade soups, a couple of curries and chicken breasts that I can defrost and poach. I've got Anzac biscuits and homemade chocolate. All of my superfoods are always stocked up and ready to go. I've always got oats and coconut water on hand so I can just throw things into the blender for a smoothie. I also have little freezer bags of smoothie ingredients that you can just toss in and add the liquids. We've got blenders at the office so I can take the bags to work--we're real smoothie advocates!
Do you allow yourself indulgences?
Of course! I was brought up in an English household where you always had dessert, every night. It's all about portion size. I've always got dark chocolate in the fridge. It's homemade, no sugar and frozen. At the moment it's got frozen raspberries and coconut in it. I do really crave that sweetness after dinner, it's just about not overdoing it. I'll forgo something else to have dessert, or sometimes I talk my husband into ordering dessert so I can have a little taste.
Have you ever fallen into a diet trap?
Every now and again I go on a juice cleanse and I guess that's a diet when you think about it. When I was younger, I tried a few diets and it would wreak havoc on my metabolism, so I know firsthand it's not something that works. I'm not a naturally slim person. I'm an average person who puts on weight when I eat too many desserts. People assume because of my size that I have a good metabolism but I've built this metabolism by eating right, not skipping meals and eating smaller meals more often.
A good diet is clearly important but do you subscribe to the idea of food as medicine?
Absolutely! We've known about this for such a long time and it's great that we're finally coming back to eating real food. Many of us have gone a bit crazy with processed foods and allowing our food to travel twice around the world before we actually eat it. How can that be good for you, or good for the planet?
You're so incredibly busy. How do you make time to truly live your mantra?
You always find time for the things you make time for. For me, active living and the "Move, Nourish, Believe" philosophy is huge so I make sure that I do it every day. I just live that mantra. I exercise every single morning, which I believe gives you energy. It doesn't have to be an hour. This morning I did some stretching, walked the dog, did 15 minutes of heavy weights in my home, then went off to work. It doesn't have to be a massive amount of time that you spend exercising but it's important to fit it into your life.
So many women struggle to fit exercise in. What's your top tip for moving more?
Make it a priority. Good habits are just as addictive as bad habits. The secret is to build rituals into your life that you can't live without. That could be a daily meditation, or daily movement. I moved today; I walked the dog. Even if it's only 15 minutes today, tomorrow I'm going to get on that treadmill for half an hour. It's about good habits and keeping track.
You launched your brand 25 years ago. What first started you on this path?
I had a full-time job but I was also teaching aerobics part-time and really loved it. But I just couldn't seem to find active-wear that was any good so I pulled apart my favourite swimsuit one day and decided to make my own. I started making leotards for my girlfriends and people in my class, and it just grew from there. I didn't think for a moment that I would eventually have 155 stores and Lorna Jane sold in 36 countries. That's something that has grown through demand, but I just want to wake up and do what I love to do.
You've had huge success. What's been the biggest challenge in your business?
Finding the right people. When things are so close to your heart--and this brand is how I live my life--it's really important that I can trust people in my team to spread the word. We were really clear that we wanted to have a connection with our customer. Nowadays, we have this huge social media following. We didn't know it was going to be huge at all; it was just another way for us to talk to our customers and listen to them and grow our brand and to make sure that we kept on inspiring them.
How do you cope with the daily stress of running a global brand and business?
I don't really feel stressed but I do think my body carries it a little. Physically, I feel it in my neck and my back, more so as I'm getting older. But mentally, I've always had that ability that if I am presented with a challenge, I think, "If I can't fix it, this is what I'm going to do to move forward." I'm a really good best friend, because I'll fix all of your problems!
Looking back, what do you believe was the secret to your growth and success?
I don't think of it as success, and that's probably the secret. There's so much more to do. For me, I built something. If you were to ask the secret of what I've built, I would say consistency. It's turning up every day. It's being authentic. It's my dream and I can't imagine doing anything else. I feel grateful and I'm not discounting the success we have, but I have so much hunger to speak to so many more women and make a difference. As I get older it intensifies but I truly believe your passion is what keeps you young.
Who is your support network?
My husband, Bill. He's the CEO of Lorna Jane. Very early on, we decided the most important thing for me was to be creative. For me to keep doing that, and be passionate about what I'm doing, someone had to take on the financial side of things and make my ideas make sense.
People ask, "How can you work with your husband?" But on the flipside, when you share your dream with someone and it's your life passion, you don't have to apologise. You can do late nights; take phone calls from the US 24/7. We both understand what it takes and we're both in love with this lifestyle, so it actually makes it really easy. We have this ongoing banter where I say, "You know, I'm doing this for you", and he says, "You know, I'm doing this for you!" We're doing it for each other.
As a woman in her 40s, what do you love most about this stage in your life?
I'm coming up to my 50th birthday in November, and these are the times when you think about it. As you get older you feel more comfortable in your skin. You become more self-aware. You get to that stage where you want to develop yourself and improve yourself. In one sense, I wish I was in my late 20s because I have so much more that I want to achieve and do. But other than that I think age doesn't really come into it for me; it's all about how I feel.
What's next for you personally?
We're on the global push for Lorna Jane. It's about getting the message out there. We're spending a lot of time in the US but our goal is global. We've got a big job ahead of us. The launch of Nourish is exciting for me because food is such a huge part of my life and it's great to talk about it. I'm 50 this year but I've got so much more to do. Quite often people think you get a level of success and then you retire and go sit on a tropical island and drink cocktails. I can't even imagine doing that, it sounds so boring. I want to live my passion and keep doing this forever.
