Lorna Jane Clarkson: What Australia's self-made millionaire did next

Walk into any gym or yoga studio around Australia and you'll likely see women wearing gear emblazoned with a name synonymous with an active lifestyle: Lorna Jane.

Meet her and it's not hard to see the woman behind the brand is the walking embodiment of the company's mantra, "Move, Nourish, Believe". Lorna Jane Clarkson, 49, who started out making leotards for students in her aerobics class, has turned her labour of love into a fitness empire. She now boasts 155 stores worldwide, 26,000 Twitter followers and an estimated worth of $50 million. Now, with a US invasion well underway, the Brisbane local is turning her attention to food and has launched her first cookbook, Nourish: The Fit Woman's Cookbook.

With a focus on her three-tiered way of life, the fitness guru is on a mission to inspire women to ditch fad diets and nourish their bodies with quality, wholesome food. As the cover star of Prevention's Food Issue, she shares her philosophy on nutrition, her wellness secrets and how she turned her dreams into a very successful reality.

You've had such a successful career in the fitness industry. Why did you decide to branch out and launch a cookbook?

Active living is my philosophy and I try to support that with my daily mantra of "Move, Nourish, Believe". I thought it was really time to focus on individual components. Nourish is such a huge part of how we feel every day and it's something that I'm constantly asked about on social media. The whole feeling behind our brand is to listen to our customers and give them what they want. So we did.

So what's your food philosophy?

What you eat gives you the energy and fuel to live an amazing life. You can't think, do or be at your best if you don't feed yourself well first. Forget about dieting. We're brought up in this culture of dieting where you're either on a diet, coming off a diet, or feeling bad because you're not on a diet. There's this whole culture of quick fixes but approach it from a different way. Think about nourishing your body and giving your body what it needs to be at its best. It's not about counting kilojoules. You don't have to apologise with healthy food--you can still be creative and make it amazing.

What's an average day in your diet?

I try to eat for what I have on in the day. If I've got a busy day, I'll have a really big breakfast so I'm full of energy. I always start the day with a glass of coconut water, lemon juice and cayenne pepper and half-filled with hot water--it's amazing and really gets your body going. Breakfast is usually oats or eggs; and then morning tea, depending if I've been weight-training, will be a smoothie with some protein in it.

I love a good energy bar. I've always got bliss balls in the freezer--I keep my treats in the freezer so they have to defrost before I eat them. Lunch and dinner are usually protein and vegetables. I always try to make it really colourful. So if I've had capsicum and broccoli for lunch, then I'll try and have fennel and radish and sweet potato for dinner.

Are you much of a home cook?

Sunday is the day I do that. I always double batch everything. Right now in my freezer I have individual serves of homemade soups, a couple of curries and chicken breasts that I can defrost and poach. I've got Anzac biscuits and homemade chocolate. All of my superfoods are always stocked up and ready to go. I've always got oats and coconut water on hand so I can just throw things into the blender for a smoothie. I also have little freezer bags of smoothie ingredients that you can just toss in and add the liquids. We've got blenders at the office so I can take the bags to work--we're real smoothie advocates!

Do you allow yourself indulgences?

Of course! I was brought up in an English household where you always had dessert, every night. It's all about portion size. I've always got dark chocolate in the fridge. It's homemade, no sugar and frozen. At the moment it's got frozen raspberries and coconut in it. I do really crave that sweetness after dinner, it's just about not overdoing it. I'll forgo something else to have dessert, or sometimes I talk my husband into ordering dessert so I can have a little taste.

Have you ever fallen into a diet trap?

Every now and again I go on a juice cleanse and I guess that's a diet when you think about it. When I was younger, I tried a few diets and it would wreak havoc on my metabolism, so I know firsthand it's not something that works. I'm not a naturally slim person. I'm an average person who puts on weight when I eat too many desserts. People assume because of my size that I have a good metabolism but I've built this metabolism by eating right, not skipping meals and eating smaller meals more often.