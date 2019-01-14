Gymnast's incredible floor routine goes viral

An American gymnast has become a social media sensation with a flawless, yet sassy floor routine which earned her a perfect 10 whilst competing in California on Saturday.

Katelyn Ohashi, a student at UCLA, left her fellow competitors and the audience stunned with her original and fun performance.

In her routine the athlete flipped, stomped and strutted her stuff to a series of iconic songs including ‘Proud Mary’, ‘I Want You Back’ and ‘The Way You Make Me Feel’ which really got the crowd going.

Katelyn Ohashi has become a viral sensation with her incredible gymnastics routine. Source: Twitter/UCLA Gymnastics More

After the competition, UCLA Gymnastics tweeted a video of Katelyn’s performance and people on social media couldn’t get enough of it.

“A 10 isn’t enough for this floor routine,” the team tweeted, and we’d have to agree.

The video has since been viewed over six million times, making the gymnast a viral sensation.

Many labelled the 20-year-old “tremendous” and “magical”, and we couldn’t agree more.

the judges be like pic.twitter.com/Tvp4mnFmuC — Lewis Swain (@lewisdsswain) January 13, 2019









Fantastic! I love seeing how much fun she’s having! — Kristi (@Redhead_frenzy) January 13, 2019





Got a story tip? Send it to tips@oath.com

Want more lifestyle and celebrity news? Follow Yahoo Lifestyle on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.



Or sign up to our daily newsletter here.