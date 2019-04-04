Gordon Ramsay welcomes fifth child

Gordon Ramsay has welcomed his fifth child into the world.

The 52-year-old celebrity chef and his wife Tana Ramsay already have Matilda, 17, twins Jack and Holly, 19, and Megan, 21, together, and on Thursday, they announced they have welcomed another son to their brood, named Oscar James.

“After 3 baftas and one Emmy… finally we have won an Oscar, please welcome Oscar James Ramsay, who touched down at 12:58 today for some lunch,” the Hells Kitchen star said in a sweet tribute on Twitter.

Gordon and Tana, 44, announced they were expecting another tot on New Year’s Day, in a social media post which showed off Tana’s growing baby bump.

“And Happy New Year because, guess what? We’ve got another one coming. Oh my Lord,” he said in a video.

The couple introduced baby Oscar online. Photo: Instagram/gordonramsey More

The couple’s baby joy comes two years after the couple suffered a devastating miscarriage in June 2016.

Their unborn baby boy, who they named Rocky, tragically died five months into their pregnancy.

“Hi guys, Tana and I want to thank you so much for your support over the past couple of weeks,” Gordon wrote, taking to his Twitter account at the time.





“We had a devastating weekend as Tana has sadly miscarried our son at five months. We’re together healing as a family, but we want to thank everyone again for all your amazing support and well wishes.”

He later expressed how their loss brought the family closer together than ever before.

“You realise how lucky you are and you reflect on what you have, how fortunate you are with our remaining children and you remind yourself of what you’ve got. It’s made the family unit even tighter,” he said.

With reporting by Bang Showbiz.

Got a story tip? Send it to lifestyle.tips@verizonmedia.com

Want more lifestyle and celebrity news? Follow Yahoo Lifestyle on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Or sign up to our daily newsletter here.